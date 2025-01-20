OPINION: Chilliwack’s Decision to Forgo a Winter Warming Shelter is a Cold Disservice to Our Community

Chilliwack – As winter settles in, many of us have been fortunate to enjoy moderate temperatures, peeks of sun through the clouds, and beautiful orange sunsets. But for Chilliwack’s houseless population, the cold is relentless, and the city’s decision to forgo opening a winter warming shelter is deeply troubling. While ‘we’ the public eye may be deceived by a mild winter, the reality for those who have been living outdoors for months is far harsher. When there is no safe place to warm up; temperatures as mild as zero can cause harm to hands, feet, ears, and uncovered noses.

It is easy to ignore this problem when we do not have to face it ourselves. Yet, as our community continues to grow, the people most affected are becoming more visible. We see daily comments online decrying Chilliwack’s homeless population, often rooted in ignorance or disdain. But if we genuinely want to make a difference, it’s time we start holding our city accountable for making the choices that reflect the values of Chilliwack’s people. Choices like providing a warming shelter for those who have nowhere to go in freezing temperatures.

When people are left without shelter, left without spaces to warm up, and most of all left without housing they end up on our streets, in business doorways, and yes, even on your lawn. As an outreach worker, I see this every day: seniors wrapped in blankets and soaking wet clothes, trying desperately to find warmth in nooks and crannies and under awnings, but simply unable to escape. These are human beings, members of our community, and it is heartbreaking to watch our collective compassion wither away.

Are we only here for our veterans on Remembrance Day? Or are we here for them when they are cold, emaciated, and left without warmth in the harsh reality of winter? The city’s decision to leave them out in the cold will have repercussions far beyond what we might think. Emergency rooms will face longer wait times as people with nowhere else to go seek refuge in the only place open to them. Our parks have and will continue to become scenes of frozen figures discarded by society.

Meanwhile, resources are left scrambling with short notice – we are relying on donations by collecting from blanket drives, receiving hats, mittens, and second-hand jackets to provide even the smallest relief. But these efforts are far from enough, and it is frustrating to see the city turn a blind eye to what should be a basic human need: shelter from the cold.

So, I ask: What is the city’s responsibility to its citizens? What is our responsibility to each other? Is it simply to ensure that the comfortable remain untouched, or does it extend to those who have fallen through the cracks of society, the marginalized, the ones we often label as “making bad choices”? Many people are only a few missed paychecks, an accident, or an unexpected crisis away from experiencing financial hardship.

The problems of homelessness and poverty are not solved by hoping they will simply go away, by ramping up punitive measures, or posting your disdain on social media. We cannot arrest or jail our way out the problem of poverty. True change happens when we come together as a community, building safer, more supportive environments where everyone has a stake in each other’s well-being. That means getting to know our neighbors both unhoused and housed, ensuring the elderly person down the street has eaten, checking if someone’s heat is working, and offering help where it is needed. A warming shelter in your neighborhood will feel far less frightening if your community is strong and already built on real relationships. When people know each other and see the humanity behind the issues, fear and stigma dissipate, and solutions become more achievable. It is not just about providing shelter, it is about fostering a culture of care and responsibility that values every person, regardless of their circumstances. Only then can we address homelessness in a way that is both compassionate and sustainable.

Call me a bleeding heart but we cannot continue to sweep this issue under the rug and believe it will magically fix itself. The decision to not open a winter warming shelter is a stark failure to protect and care for those who need it most. Let us not allow our city to turn a cold shoulder to its most vulnerable. It is imperative for Chilliwack to demonstrate support, help, and provide compassion where it is critically required.

Kassaundra Benoit, Harm Reduction/ Substance Use Education