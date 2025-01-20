Skip to content

BC Minor Baseball Coaches Conference – January 31 to February 2

Home
Sports
BC Minor Baseball Coaches Conference – January 31 to February 2

Fraser Valley – The 2025 BC Minor Baseball Coaches Conference is January 31 to February 2 at the Langley Events Centre.

This registration session will allow you to complete contact information, sign up for participation, and submit payment.

January 31st – February 2nd, 2025
Times: Fri. 5pm – 10pm
             Sat. 8am – 6pm 
             Sun. 9am – 3pm
(Times may be adjusted based on content)

Where: Live in Person at the Langley Events Centre, Langley BC

              Virtual Event hosted by

Cost: $125

Details: The BC Minor Baseball Annual Coaches Conference is the Gold Standard when it comes to youth baseball coaching events in Western Canada. With past presenters like Reggie Smith, Aaron Myette, Hector Berrios, Darren Fenster, Ernie Young, Larry Young, Dale Scott, Pete Caliendo, Dave Turgeon and many more, this conference is a must-attend event to get your season underway!

For more information, contact your Division Director for BC Minor Baseball – Or – coaches@bcminorbaseball.org

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts