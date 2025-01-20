BC Minor Baseball Coaches Conference – January 31 to February 2

Fraser Valley – The 2025 BC Minor Baseball Coaches Conference is January 31 to February 2 at the Langley Events Centre.

This registration session will allow you to complete contact information, sign up for participation, and submit payment.

January 31st – February 2nd, 2025

Times: Fri. 5pm – 10pm

Sat. 8am – 6pm

Sun. 9am – 3pm

(Times may be adjusted based on content)



Where: Live in Person at the Langley Events Centre, Langley BC

Virtual Event hosted by



Cost: $125

Details: The BC Minor Baseball Annual Coaches Conference is the Gold Standard when it comes to youth baseball coaching events in Western Canada. With past presenters like Reggie Smith, Aaron Myette, Hector Berrios, Darren Fenster, Ernie Young, Larry Young, Dale Scott, Pete Caliendo, Dave Turgeon and many more, this conference is a must-attend event to get your season underway!

For more information, contact your Division Director for BC Minor Baseball – Or – coaches@bcminorbaseball.org