UFV Sports Sunday – Volleyball Finishes Strong in Calgary, Hoops Split with UBC

Fraser Valley (With files from Jake McGrail / UBC Athletics) – MVB: Late game aces come up big as Cascades close out weekend sweep with five-set win over Calgary

Jonas Van Huizen had 17 kills, and Nimo Benne posted five aces, as the UFV Cascades closed out a weekend sweep with a five-set victory (19-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-15, 15-8) over the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.



The Cascades win puts their record to 6-8 on the season to take sole control of eighth place in Canada West, while the Dinos drop to 5-9 on the season.

The Cascades head out on the road next weekend for a pair of games against the Brandon Bobcats. Both games can be seen live on canadawest.tv.

WVB: Matsui picks up 1000th career dig as Cascades sweep Dinos

Libero Emily Matsui picked up her 1000th career Canada West dig on Saturday, as the UFV Cascades swept the University of Calgary Dinos 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The Cascades head on the road next week for a pair of matches against the Brandon University Bobcats.

MBB: Cascades unable to overcome No. 3 ranked UBC in double OT thriller

Dario Lopez scored 26 points and added 14 rebounds, as the UFV Cascades fell 93-88 after two overtime periods to the USPORTS No. 3 ranked UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday in Vancouver.



The loss sees the Cascades record move to 5-9 on the year, while UBC improves to 10-3.

The Cascades return home next week for a pair of games against the MacEwan Griffins. Game times are set for 8pm on Friday, and 5pm on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre. The games can also be seen live on Canada West TV.

WBB: Allison scores career-high, as Cascades fall to UBC

Esther Allison scored a career-high 27 points, and added 10 rebounds for the UFV Cascades, but the team fell 88-69 to the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday afternoon in Vancouver.



The result sees the Cascades go to 9-5 on the season, while UBC moves to 12-1 on the year.

The Cascades now return home next weekend for a pair of matchups with the MacEwan Griffins at the UFV Athletic Centre. Tip-off is set for 6pm on Friday, and 3pm on Saturday.