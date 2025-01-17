Gallery 7 Theatre Presents Irena’s Vow, A Powerful Story of Courage and Resilience

Abbotsford – From January 24 to February 1, Gallery 7 Theatre present Irena’s Vow, a powerful but ultimately inspiring true story of Irena Gut Opdyke and her mission to protect Jews from execution during WWII. Written by Dan Gordon and described as “a transcendent tale of courage and inspiration for our tumultuous times” by Women on the Web and a “compelling true story of courage and heroism (and) an engrossing tale laced with suspense, horror and uplifting humanity” by Daily Variety, Irena’s Vow will run January 24 – Feb. 1, 2025 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

“Audiences are in for a real thriller of a show,” explains Ken Hildebrandt, Managing Artistic Director of Gallery 7 Theatre. “Irena’s Vow is unrelenting in that it doesn’t hold back on examining the atrocities and horrors of war that were occurring across 1930s Europe. However, at the heart of the play is a truly inspiring, if not humbling, story of incredible bravery demonstrated by a teen-aged woman dedicated to fighting the evil of her time.”

At the height of the German occupation of Poland, Irena Gut is promoted to housekeeper of a high-ranking Nazi officer. When she discovers the Jewish ghetto is to be expunged, she decides to shelter 12 Jewish workers in the basement of the Commander’s house. Over the next two years, Irena uses her wit & humour while summoning all the strength and courage she can muster to conceal her friends in the shadow of house parties, a blackmail scheme, and the birth of a child. A powerful story of compassion, grace and tenacity, this unrelenting story of hope amid the atrocities of war will challenge and uplift.

“Irena’s Vow has been on my list of plays to produce for many years now, and I’m thrilled to finally include it in our line-up,” concludes Hildebrandt. “This show promises to be an extraordinary and fulfilling theatre experience!”

The role of Irena Gut Opdyke will be played by Patricia Braun, who last performed as Judith in Gallery 7 Theatre’s Canadian premier of Snowbound. The role of Major Rugermer will be played by Gerry Thom while Annie Lewis will play Ida Hallar. Andrew Potts will play her husband, Lazar Hallar. Rounding out the cast, and playing multiple roles, are Jessica Blanchard, Brittany Holman, Eli Hughes, Laura Kehler and Marc Chrétien.

Directing Irena’s Vow is UFV theatre graduate and current drama teacher, Stephen Wilhite. “As we share this remarkable story of hope, resilience, and moral courage, I hope the audience not only finds themselves entertained but also transformed by the profound impact of one person’s ability to make a difference in the darkest of times,” he says. “It has been a privilege to guide this production, and I am eager for audiences to experience this extraordinary journey with us.”

Wilhite is supported by a talented team of designers to bring the show to life on stage. Set design is by Sheldon Jeans, costume design is by Emily Krahn, lighting design is by Gabe Kirkley, sound design is by Sarah Green, props design and production photography is by Dianna Lewis and hair & make-up design is by Brenna Tinworth. The stage manager is Lisa Patetta.

Irena’s Vow will play January 24 & 25, 28 – February 1, 2025 at 7:30 PM with matinees on January 25 & February 1st at 2:00 PM at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way, Abbotsford. For tickets and more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940. Due to some mature themes, suggestive scenes and descriptions of war and violence, this show is recommended for ages 16 & up.