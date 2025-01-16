Water Quality Notice for Abbotsford Residents

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Mission Water and Sewer Services is advising that some residents in Abbotsford may notice temporary discoloration, along with an unusual taste or odour in their drinking water. The water remains safe to drink and poses no health risks.

This follows a similar notice issued Jan. 13 for Mission residents.

At this time, Abbotsford residents who currently get their drinking water from Norrish Creek are being supplied with water from Cannell Lake due to regular maintenance at the Norrish Creek Water Treatment Plant. The increased flow from Cannell Lake has temporarily stirred up sediment in the transmission main, leading to the discoloration, which may impact residents living central to north of the City limits. Water from this source is regularly sampled and tested, and all samples continue to meet Provincial water quality standards. The temporary discoloration and odour are expected to clear within a few days.

Using a carbon filter, such as those from Brita Canada or similar device, may alleviate the smell and taste change.

The Abbotsford Mission Water and Sewer Commission supplies municipal water to Abbotsford, Mission and a small part of the Fraser Valley Regional District. For additional information regarding Abbotsford and Mission’s water quality, please visit ourwatermatters.ca/water-quality.

Residents who are impacted may notify the City of Abbotsford at 604-853-5485 of any water quality issues.