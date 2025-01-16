Four Years Later – No Lead in Trina Hunt Murder

Port Moody/Hope – (RCMP/IHIT) – On January 18, 2021, 48-year-old Trina Hunt was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department. An extensive search was conducted by police, Trina’s family and members of the community. On March 29, 2021, investigators located a body near Hope, south of Silver Creek. A few weeks later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed the remains were that of Trina Hunt.

January 18, 2025 marks the fourth anniversary of the Trina Hunt investigation and for the investigators at IHIT, their hearts are heavy this week as they remember her.

The case remains open and charges have not been laid. To date, IHIT has dedicated its resources to manage over 270 hours of video analysis, 90 interviews, 400GB of digital evidence and 140 tips from the public in this complex investigation that has involved over 130 investigators and support staff.