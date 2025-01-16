Vancouver – The BC Lions 2025 schedule has been released!



This year’s home schedule features five Saturdays, three Fridays and one Sunday.



There is no shortage of games to choose from as we once again bring back our most popular game themes like Orange Shirt Day, Watermelon Smash, and FamFest while introducing some exciting, new game themes for our 71st season.



After starting on the road last year, this season the Leos begin the regular season campaign at home on Saturday, June 7th against Edmonton Elks at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

And…… who will be the big name opening act to kick things off at the Concert Home Opener? That’s still to come ………………………