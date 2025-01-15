Chiefs Acquire Arjun Bawa for Futures

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs they have acquired the rights to forward Arjun Bawa from the Cowichan Valley Capitals in exchange for future considerations. From Richmond, BC, Bawa is a veteran of 155 WHL games over the past three seasons and comes to the Chiefs after beginning the season with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds.

“We are really excited to add a player like Arjun.” Said Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney “He has spent a lot of time both in the BCHL and the WHL and will be counted upon for his veteran experience and commitment playing at both ends of the rink. He brings a lot of size and competitiveness to our forward group and will have an opportunity to continue developing his game. Arjun makes us a better playoff team which is the number one priority for us at this point in time.”

Bawa is expected to be in the Chiefs lineup when they resume their season post all-star break on Friday January 24th against the Coquitlam Express.