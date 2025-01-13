Keith Urban – Rogers Arena – September 10 (VIDEO)

Vancouver – Fans have long considered Keith Urban’s shows one-of-a-kind experiences. A party-like atmosphere of song after great song, an inventive unpredictable show and always world class musicianship. As an entertainer, Urban knows how to connect with his audiences and take them on an unforgettable ride. Concert goers worldwide have raved about his live shows calling him one of the best performers of any genre. “An experience not to be missed.” “Keith Urban lays it down and never disappoints!”



It will have been three years since the 4x GRAMMY Award winner last toured, when his “HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR,” fires up in Canada for eight shows featuring Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins. Tickets will go on sale starting at 10:00AM local time on January 17. Information about the “HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR” is available at www.keithurban.com.

Urban plays Rogers Arena Vancouver on September 10.