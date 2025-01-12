Skip to content

AbbyPD Investigating Mailbox Damage and Theft in McKee Neighbourhood

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Investigating Mailbox Damage and Theft in McKee Neighbourhood

Abbotsford – Just after 2AM Saturday January 11th, Canada Post mailboxes were targeted within the Mckee neighbourhood.

A white or light-coloured Ford truck was seen pulling mailboxes off their foundations, loading them into the bed of the truck, and fleeing the area.

Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers are currently investigating and have recovered numerous dumped mailboxes in northern Abbotsford.

AbbyPD is asking the public to report any suspicious activity around Canada Post mailboxes.

Anyone with information on these thefts or the suspect vehicle featured here is asked to call police.

2025 AbbyPD Canada Post Mailbox Theft January 12

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts