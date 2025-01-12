AbbyPD Investigating Mailbox Damage and Theft in McKee Neighbourhood

Abbotsford – Just after 2AM Saturday January 11th, Canada Post mailboxes were targeted within the Mckee neighbourhood.

A white or light-coloured Ford truck was seen pulling mailboxes off their foundations, loading them into the bed of the truck, and fleeing the area.

Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers are currently investigating and have recovered numerous dumped mailboxes in northern Abbotsford.

AbbyPD is asking the public to report any suspicious activity around Canada Post mailboxes.

Anyone with information on these thefts or the suspect vehicle featured here is asked to call police.