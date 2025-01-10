Mission RCMP: Clayton Pierce Charged in Hatzic Break and Enter

Misison – Last November (2024), Mission RCMP notified the public about a break and enter that occurred in Hatzic on November 14, where over a dozen firearms, jewelry, and other items were allegedly stolen from a residential property.

On January 7, 2025, officers from the Abbotsford Police Department, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP, and Mission RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress to a farm property near No. 3 Road in Abbotsford. A black Dodge Grand Caravan attempted to flee, but officers successfully arrested both occupants. Both men were charged in relation to that break and enter.

On the same day, one of those men – Clayton Pierce, 32, of Mission – was also charged with breaking and entering in relation to the November 2024 break and enter to the Hatzic property. The break and enter charge comes as the result of an ongoing investigation by Mission RCMP. Investigators note that the allegedly stolen firearms have not yet been recovered, and other suspects are still outstanding.

Clayton Pierce remains in custody at this time, and is scheduled to have a bail hearing in Abbotsford Provincial Court on January 15, 2025. Anyone with information about the Hatzic break and enter, or the location of the stolen firearms or other property is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.