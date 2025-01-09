IIO Investigating AbbyPD Conduct in Boxing Day Arrest

Surrey/Abbotsford (IIO) — The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating an arrest that resulted in the injury of one man.

Information provided by the Abbotsford Police Department states that at about 8:10 p.m. on December 26, 2024, police received a call regarding an alleged domestic dispute involving a man and woman. The caller told police that the man and woman had gone into different units in an apartment building in the 2000 block of Eleanor Avenue.

When officers arrived to speak to the man, it is reported that he attempted to leave. The man was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and has commenced an investigation. Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm if the man’s injury meets the definition of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act. If serious harm is established, further investigation will examine whether the officer’s actions during the arrest were necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances.

The IIO is asking that any witnesses that have not already provided a statement, or who have other video footage of the incident, to please contact the IIO at our Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.