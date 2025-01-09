Chasing Hope With BC Community Football Association – Hosting a Mental Health Awareness Event – April 5

Fraser Valley (BCCFA BC Community Football Association) – On April 5, Chasing Hope With BCCFA will be hosting a mental health awareness event.

Understanding not all athletes have access to higher level training, we are pleased to partner with Air Raid Academy and Showtime Digital for this one day event.

Air Raid Academy

Train Athletes in all sports and will be introducing aspects of their speed lab to players.

Check out their Instagram:

@airraidacademy

Showtime Digital

Media company run by professional athletes.

Check out their Instagram:

@showtime_digital

This event is open to ALL players aged 7 to 18 and requires no gear. Cost is $20/player. It will be at MacLeod Stadium in Langley. We will be registering up to a max of 100 players per session. Each player will receive a lunch and tshirt.

Morning Session

AGES 7 TO 12

90 mins

Afternoon Session

AGES 13 TO 18

90 mins

Registration will be open soon.