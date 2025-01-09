Artist Applications for 2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival Now Open

Chilliwack – Artist applications for the 2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival are now open.

2025 will be the sixth year of the Chilliwack Mural Festival. Organizers invite talented local, national, and international artists to apply for the 2025 festival. This annual celebration of public art continues to grow as a hub for creativity, community engagement, and bold artistic innovation.

Application Deadline: January 29, 2025, 11:59 PM PST

Due to the high volume of submissions, only successful applicants will be contacted in the spring.

FAQ & APPLY TODAY: https://www.chilliwackmuralfestival.com/muralist-application