Skip to content

Artist Applications for 2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival Now Open

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Artist Applications for 2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival Now Open

Chilliwack – Artist applications for the 2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival are now open.

2025 will be the sixth year of the Chilliwack Mural Festival. Organizers invite talented local, national, and international artists to apply for the 2025 festival. This annual celebration of public art continues to grow as a hub for creativity, community engagement, and bold artistic innovation.

Application Deadline: January 29, 2025, 11:59 PM PST

Due to the high volume of submissions, only successful applicants will be contacted in the spring.

FAQ & APPLY TODAY: https://www.chilliwackmuralfestival.com/muralist-application

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts