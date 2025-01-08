D Man Filip Hronek Heading to Abbotsford for Conditioning After Injury

Abbotsford (Canucks Army/Vancouver Canucks/Sportsnet) – We get to see , first hand, one of the mainstays of the Vancouver Canucks Defense.

On Wednesday morning (January 8) , Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced that the club had sent defenceman Filip Hronek down to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks for conditioning.

Hronek has been out since November 27th, when in the dying moments of the Canucks’ 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hronek went awkwardly into the boards and immediately grabbed at his shoulder/collarbone area.

Fortunately, he did not need surgery.