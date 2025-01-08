Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Railing Improvements to Rotary Hall Studio Theatre – Players Guild Donates $10,000

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Cultural Centre management have green lit the installation of railings to the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre’s bleacher seats.

This means getting up and down to your seats will be significantly safer – and the Centre thank everyone who brought this suggestion to them and hope this improvement will boost your theatre going experience going forward.

Do you have some suggestions for the Centre? Visit their website by clicking the link here and go to “Get Involved.” Scroll down to “Tell Us About Your Experience” and fill out the form.

January 13 UPDATE – The Chilliwack Cultural Centre announced a significant donation of $10,000 from the Chilliwack Players Guild to support vital upgrades to the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre. This generous contribution will fund improvements to the venue’s seating, enhancing comfort and accessibility for patrons in the heart of Chilliwack’s vibrant arts and culture scene.

A formal cheque presentation will take place on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the lobby of the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre. Representatives from the Chilliwack Players Guild and the Chilliwack Cultural Centre will be in attendance. The media and public are warmly invited to witness this momentous occasion.

“We are delighted to give back to the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre, a space that has been integral to our productions and the development of local theatre in Chilliwack,” said Clint Hames, of the Chilliwack Players Guild. “Thanks to the support we’ve received from the Chilliwack Foundation, our sponsors, and loyal audiences, 2024 has been an overwhelmingly successful season. This donation ensures the venue remains a welcoming and accessible space for future generations of performers and theatre-goers alike.”

The Rotary Hall Studio Theatre has long been a hub for creativity and community connection, hosting both local and visiting productions. The upgrades made possible by this donation will enhance the audience experience while further cementing the venue’s role as a cornerstone of the arts in Chilliwack.

As part of this exciting announcement, the Chilliwack Players Guild invites the community to their upcoming performance of French Poison, on January 18, 2024 with shows at 1:00 & 3:00PM. This engaging radio play by Austin Stone is based upon the true crime of Marie Capelle (1816-1852), a descendant of Louis XIII of France.

“We are deeply grateful for the Players Guild’s support,” said Jean-Louis Bleau, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. “This donation not only enhances the physical space but also underscores the power of collaboration in strengthening Chilliwack’s arts scene. Together, we are ensuring that the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre continues to be a vibrant space for creativity, inspiration, and connection.”

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre and the Chilliwack Players Guild remain committed to fostering a thriving arts and culture community in Chilliwack. Upgrades to the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre will ensure its legacy as a cherished venue for years to come.

2024 Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Railing Improvements to Rotary Theatre