Sardis Basketball Name Pam Danis – Coach of Junior Girls Basketball

Sardis – Sardis Athletics announce that Coach Pam Danis will be leading the Junior Girls Basketball program at Sardis Secondary! With an impressive career in basketball, Coach Danis brings a wealth of experience and a passion for development, both on and off the court.

From their media release: A trailblazer in Canadian basketball, Coach Danis led the Winnipeg Wesmen to three CIS (now U SPORTS) championships during her playing days. She also spent 12 years as the head coach at the University of Manitoba, where she made a lasting impact on the program. Her leadership extended beyond basketball, as she was a faculty member in the Faculty of Kinesiology and served as President of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association for three years.

Coach Danis’ commitment to community is also remarkable. She founded the Big Country Basketball Academy in Ontario and created the “Running with the Bison” outreach program for indigenous youth, earning the University of Manitoba’s community service award in 2008.

As an advocate for women in sport and an educator, Coach Danis is passionate about empowering others and fostering growth.

In October 2024, Chilliwack Basketball Association welcomed Coach Danis to their program.