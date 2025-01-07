Chilliwack Basketball Association Speed and Agility Training with BC Lions Bo Lokombo

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Basketball Association is hosting Speed and Agility Training with BC Lions Bo Lokombo (A W J Mouat football Grad in Abbotsford)

Every Thursday From January 9 to January 30

Grades 4 – 6- Boys – 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Grades 7 – 9 – Boys – 7:30pm – 8:30pm

At Stitos Middle and Vedder Elementary

Developing Speed & Agility at a young age is essential in becoming more dynamic, versatile, and competitive on the court.

Focus on acceleration, deceleration, quick starts, stops, and lateral movements

Learn from Bo Lokombo, CFL pro and former elite basketball player

Boost your game not just on the court, but across sports!

“Developing Speed & Agility early on, sets the foundation for success not only individually, but contributes to overall team performance.” – Bo Lokombo

www.chilliwackbasketball.ca or Email for questions: chilliwackbasketball@gmail.com