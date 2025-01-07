BUSINESS OPINION – Demolition Marks the Start of Big Changes for Wellington Avenue

Chilliwack (Build Chilliwack) – Demolition permits have been issued for 45784 and 45778 Wellington Ave, two vacant properties on a key downtown corner. This marks the first visible step in the transformation of a 46,920-square-foot development site at Wellington Avenue and Mary Street. Long seen as underutilized, this block is now set to play a significant role in Chilliwack’s urban renewal, with the potential for new housing and community spaces that align with the city’s vision for a denser, more vibrant downtown core.

These properties were marketed as part of a land assembly by London Pacific, along with adjacent lots. Together, they form a substantial 46,920-square-foot site—nearly 1.1 acres—with zoning that supports high-density development. The site is located at the heart of downtown, offering walking access to schools, parks, transit, and other amenities. London Pacific’s listing highlighted the area’s Residential 3/3a zoning, which allows developers to aim for mid-to-high-rise buildings in exchange for providing community benefits like affordable housing.

Interestingly, there may still be potential for additional combinations. The block includes five lots in total, meaning future land assemblies could expand the development footprint even further. This kind of flexibility makes the site especially attractive for projects that align with the city’s urban growth strategy.

