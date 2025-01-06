Trudeau Resigns – (VIDEO) – REACTION

Ottawa/Fraser Valley (with files from Canadian Press/CBC/Globe and Mail/CityNews/BIV) – On Sunday evening January 5, the Globe and Mail reported that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would step down on Wednesday during a caucus meeting.

On Monday January 6, it happened.

On Monday morning, he met with Governor General Mary Simon and asked for the prorogation of Parliament until March 24.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has agreed with his request to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

Trudeau says he asked Liberal party president Sachit Mehra to immediately launch a leadership race.

“The fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session for a minority government in Canadian history,” Trudeau said. “I intend to resign as Party Leader and Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader.”

Many names have been floated as possible replacements, including Chrystia Freeland, former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, and current Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, to name a few.

Former BC Premier Christy Clark: After a lifetime of public service Justin Trudeau has stepped aside as both Leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister of Canada. I want to thank him as a Canadian for his service to the country that he so clearly loves. I wish him and his family well. As a lifelong Liberal I look forward to joining tens of thousands of Canadians to choose our next Leader. This is the biggest opportunity in over a decade that we’ve had to grow our Party and welcome new Liberals – including Canadians concerned about the future of our country – let’s seize it!

Big political news out of Ottawa today. CFIB wishes PM Trudeau the best on his future.



I remain deeply concerned about the significant political and economic facing the country in the months ahead, particularly given the threat of US tariffs and the lack of direction on major… — Dan Kelly (@CFIB) January 6, 2025

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl:

While the leaderless Liberals focus on saving their jobs and fighting each other for power the country spirals out of control.



This can’t go on. We need a carbon tax election now. https://t.co/vCMfjv4kgI — Mark Strahl, MP (@markstrahl) January 6, 2025

The following is a statement from John Rustad, Official Opposition and Leader of the Conservative Party of BC, on the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation and the prorogation of Parliament mark a pivotal moment for British Columbia and all Canadians. It’s clear that Canadians are rejecting divisive, ideological leadership and are demanding a return to common-sense government — one that puts the priorities of everyday people ahead of out-of-touch policies.

Here in British Columbia, Premier David Eby has lost his closest ally in Ottawa. He can no longer point fingers at the federal government to justify radical policies like the carbon tax, emissions caps, safe supply, decriminalization, and extreme identity politics, which British Columbians simply do not support. The responsibility for these decisions now rests squarely on his shoulders.

David Eby has a chance to learn from Justin Trudeau’s failures and he has a choice to make. He can choose to continue down the destructive path that Trudeau carved out and he gleefully followed, or he can finally do his job and make life more affordable, our communities safer, and help British Columbians get ahead. The choice is his.”