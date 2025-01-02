Skip to content

Chilliwack Giants 2025 Spring Flag Registration Closes March 1

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants Spring Flag Registration Closes March 1.
www.chilliwackgiants.com
REGISTRATION FEES:

U8 (2020-2018) $110
U10- (2017-2016) $220
U12 (2015-2014) $220
U14 (2013-2012) $220

Registration fees will include player jerseys.

Pocketless shorts will be available to purchase from the clothing tent at the beginning of the season or sooner.

**Costs above do not include BCCFA Insurance Fees add $30.00**
Registration will be through esportsdesk.
