Chilliwack Giants 2025 Spring Flag Registration Closes March 1

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants Spring Flag Registration Closes March 1.
www.chilliwackgiants.com
REGISTRATION FEES:
U8 (2020-2018) $110
U10- (2017-2016) $220
U12 (2015-2014) $220
U14 (2013-2012) $220
Registration fees will include player jerseys.
Pocketless shorts will be available to purchase from the clothing tent at the beginning of the season or sooner.
**Costs above do not include BCCFA Insurance Fees add $30.00**
Registration will be through esportsdesk.
