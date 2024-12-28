Chilliwack Break and Enter – Firearms and Money Taken – Need Tips and Witnesses

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance following a break and enter and theft that occurred between December 25 – 27, 2024.

Police were called out to the 4000-block of Lyardon Road and found the home had been ransacked and several items taken. Investigators are concerned that up to 25 firearms were stolen—that were primarily long guns. Investigative efforts are continuing to identify the make and model of the firearms.

A significant amount of Vietnamese Dong (VDN) was also stolen. Police are appealing to anyone involved in currency exchanges to be on the lookout for individuals attempting to exchange large amounts of VDN for other currencies.

Police are also looking for two vehicles described as a small white vehicle and a Ford diesel pickup truck that may have been involved in the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file 24-55860.