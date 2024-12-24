Chiefs Fill The Rink for Salvation Army on December 27 and Winter Beach Party on December 29

Chilliwack – The Chiefs annual Fill the Rink for the Salvation Army Food Bank game is Friday, December 27. They are hosting the talented Victoria Grizzlies at 7PM and the game is presented by Great Vancouver Power Sports. The team are encouraging fans to bring nonperishable food items and everyone who does will have a chance to win an autograph Chiefs jersey. Kevin Kunst will be performing the Anthem; the Jr. Chiefs will be featured during the intermission mini game, and have 25% off of all Chiefs’ blankets and toques inside The Barn.

This Sunday, Dec.29 the team are hosting the Langley Rivermen at 5PM and this is the annual Winter Beach Party presented by Kent’s Ice Cream. You can come out and enjoy the popular Beach ball toss, limbo contest, and partake in some summer themed beverages up in the Molson Fan Deck. Following the game, fans can hop on the ice and have some fun during our post-game skate with the Chiefs players. If you don’t have your own skates, rentals are available.

WORLD JUNIORS

Chiefs Alumni Vladimir Nikitin is a key member of Team Kazakhstan. The Ottawa Senators draft pick is expected to be the starting goaltender for his Country as they participate in the pool with USA, Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia and Switzerland. You may recall “Vladdy” electrified the Chilliwack Coliseum last season when he scored a goal for the Chiefs!

TEAM UPDATE

The Chilliwack Chiefs remain in 1st place in the Coastal Conference by a very slim margin. 1st place to 6th place is separated by only 6 points. The 2nd half of the season starts this Friday.

Chiefs Goaltender Sebastian Gatto has committed to play for Dartmouth College, who play in the “Ivy League” in the NCAA.

The BCHL Prospects Game Coaches will be officially announced this Friday. Keep your eyes on the Chiefs social media pages for the announcement….

Thank you for your support of Chiefs Hockey !