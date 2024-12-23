UFV Women’s Cascades Volleyball Sign Two Recruits with National Program Experience

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s volleyball program announced the commitment of Kenzi Steiner, and Zoey Purvis to the team’s 2025 recruiting class on Monday.



Both athletes come to the Cascades with national program experience, and will look to bolster an already strong recruiting class for next season.



UFV head coach Janelle Rozema said this in an exciting class of recruits for the program.



“I am excited to coach the future generation of Cascades”, she said. “This next wave of recruits brings athletes who are passionate and excited to continue the momentum of the program.”



“This group has a lot of diverse skill and experience to add to both the court and the culture of our team. We are very honoured to welcome them to our community.”



Kenzi Steiner

6’2″ Opposite / Middle

Fort St. John, AB

North Peace Secondary School

SPVC

Steiner, who has played for the Canadian Youth National team, noted that UFV provided a good fit athletically and academically as she looks to study business.



“I choose UFV for their goals and values as I believed they aligned with mine. I love their competitive nature, their grit, and I cannot wait to play at a very high level in USPORTS. I love the location of UFV as well as how welcoming the team has been. I also really like the coaching staff and how they really want the team to succeed as a group but also as individuals.”



“Being a part of the Cascades program has been a dream and goal of mine for many years now and to see this become reality is an amazing accomplishment. My Goal is to grow as much as I can as an athlete as well as a student.”



Zoey Purvis

6’1″ Setter

Selkirk, MB

Lord Selkirk Regional High School

Cobras Volleyball Club

Purvis, who has recently spent time playing with the Canadian National Excellence Program, intends to study nursing at UFV.

“I dream of being in the hall of fame for UFV volleyball, showing my dedication to the sport”, Purvis noted about signing for the Cascades. “At the same time, I’m working towards becoming a nurse to help others and make a difference in healthcare. Both goals inspire me to push myself every day.”

“I chose UFV because it offers a strong community, a competitive group of girls and coaches to work with, and an opportunity to grow as an athlete and as a person.”

Both recruits will join a Cascades team that currently ranks No. 2 in USPORTS, and has a 9-1 record so far this season in Canada West play.

Currently in the holiday break, the Cascades women’s volleyball team continues their 2024-25 Canada West season on January 17 when they host the University of Calgary at 7:45pm at the UFV Athletic Centre. The game can also be seen live on Canada West TV.

