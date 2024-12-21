Reece Howden Wraps Up FIS 2024 Cross Alps Tour With A Second Win

Innichen, Italy/Cultus Lake – (with files from Alpine Canada/CBC) – Reece Howden does it agian.

Reece wrapped up the 2024 Cross Alps Tour with Reece Howden claiming his second win in Innichen Italy and four Canadian women finished in the top 8.

Big Rig and the rest of the team head into the Christmas break.

Ski cross have a holiday break returning to action January 16 and 17 in Reiteralm (AUT)

From Alpine Canada:

Reece Howden (Chilliwack, BC) capped off the fifth race in 10 days of the cross-Alps tour with his second win of the season at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup Innichen (ITA). This is Howden’s second win in Innichen and his 13th career World Cup victory.

It was tight racing on the turn packed course that had hardened up overnight. The track and conditions suited Howden who finished first in all his heats.

“This was the classic Innichen with nice hard, fast snow and multiple racing lines,” said Howden. “This cross-Alps tour to start the season is a lot of racing in a short period of time and we couldn’t do it without the amazing support we have. We have such a great team of coaches, techs, and staff. Couldn’t do it without them and the support of our great sponsors. I’m happy to come home from it with a couple of wins.”

“I’m looking forward to celebrating with our Canadian family here and then getting home for some family time over the holidays.”

Wrapping up the 2024 Cross Alps Tour with Reece Howden claiming his second WIN 🥇 in Innichen and four women in the top 8‼️

Le Cross Alps Tour 2024 s’est terminé avec la VICTOIRE 🥇 de Reece Howden pour la deuxième fois à Innichen et quatre Canadiennes dans le top 8‼️ pic.twitter.com/nXWVbEwf3a — Alpine Canada Alpin (@Alpine_Canada) December 21, 2024