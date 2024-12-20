Sardis Jr. Boys Basketball Making Waves

Sardis (Kyle Graves) – The Sardis Secondary Falcons Junior Boys Basketball team has started the 2024-25 high school basketball season with a bang, boasting an impressive 11-2 record. Along the way, they’ve defeated several top 15 teams, making a significant impact in the province. Their only losses have come at the hands of the #4 ranked St. Patrick’s and #6 ranked Salish teams.

Coming off a strong 6th-place finish at the Grade 9 Provincials last year, the Falcons have built on their momentum, led by Provincial team member Ixara Forstbauer. Guard-forward Josh Roux has been a standout player, recently scoring 31 points in a crucial game, while Landon Pomeranz made headlines with a 28-point performance, including 7 three-pointers, against Vancouver’s Killarney team.

The team’s success can be attributed to their unwavering commitment and hard work over the past year. Players have been showing up early in the mornings for skills training, utilizing lunch hours for weight room sessions, and dedicating themselves to the collective success of the team.

Head coach Kyle Graves, a former university coach and professional coach with the Vancouver Bandits, is extremely proud of the dedication his athletes have shown. “This is one of, if not the most dedicated group of athletes I have ever worked with,” he said. “Whenever I ask them to do something, they do it. We still have a lot of work to do as individuals and as a team, but I’m very excited about the future of Sardis basketball with these student-athletes leading and being mentors to all players in the program.”

The Falcons also rely on the contributions of Grade 9 starting point guard Darius Parsons and Grade 10 players Alex Brezinski, with Jake Spence playing a significant role off the bench. Other key players include Tyler Malin, Ryder Ledoux, and Carlo Rouvray.

Excitement is building as Sardis announces they will be hosting 12 teams from across the region at Sardis Secondary from January 9-11. The event promises to be an exciting showcase of young talent and a great opportunity for the Falcons to demonstrate their growth.

For more updates, follow @SardisFalcons on social media.