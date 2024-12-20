Former BC Premier Glen Clark, New Chair of BC Hydro

Victoria – Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, has released the following statement in response to new appointments made to the BC Hydro board of directors on Friday, December 20, 2024:

“Premier David Eby has tasked me with moving our Province’s clean-energy agenda forward and achieving our CleanBC climate goals. In doing so, it’s critical that we keep BC Hydro rates affordable for British Columbians and that people and businesses have access to the power they need, when they need it. That’s why I am taking action to ensure we have the knowledge, experience and skill set on BC Hydro’s board of directors to make sure this happens.

“I wish to extend a warm welcome to Glen Clark as the new chair of the board at BC Hydro, and Merran Smith, Brynn Bourke and Don Kayne as new directors. Collectively, you bring an exceptional depth of leadership, corporate and energy experience that will be a tremendous asset as we continue to advance our clean energy mandate in future.

Clark was (NDP) BC Premier from 1996 to 1999.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to outgoing chair Lori Wanamaker, who has demonstrated exemplary leadership through a challenging time at BC Hydro as we have faced the unprecedented impacts of climate change.

“To the outgoing BC Hydro board directors, Daryl Fields, Irene Lanzinger, Amanda Hobson and Victoria McMillan, each of you has contributed your time, energy and passion to incredibly important affairs at BC Hydro and you have served responsibly and with integrity. I wish you all the best.”

To learn more about the new appointments, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024ECS0073-001679