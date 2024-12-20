Construction Complete on Montrose Avenue Transit Exchange in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – The construction work is done. People in Abbotsford have better rider amenities and improved transit service thanks to the recently completed Montrose Avenue Transit Exchange. The City of Abbotsford and BC Transit, in partnership with the Province announced the completion of the transit exchange, which opened for service in November.

The new transit exchange, located in Historic Downtown Abbotsford between McDougall Avenue and South Fraser Way, provides residents with greater access to transit and an improved rider experience. The completed exchange features 10 bus bays, new shelters with bench seating, accessible sidewalks, bike lockers and racks, garbage bins, improved street lighting, in addition to new crosswalks and wayfinding. People will see better connections throughout Abbotsford by increasing service capacity for the City’s future transit network between Highstreet Shopping Centre and the University of the Fraser Valley.

This project was originally identified as a priority in the City’s 2018 Transportation and Transit Master Plan to enhance connectivity in the community, accommodate future increases in transit service levels and support the City’s future transit network. The project was first announced in August 2023, and construction started in January of this year. The new exchange was funded in part thanks to a nearly $3.9M investment by the Province of BC.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit

“The Montrose Exchange is a big step forward for people who use transit in Abbotsford and the surrounding Fraser Valley. People now have a better, more efficient transit system, which is all the more incentive to leave the car at home.”

Mayor Ross Siemens, City of Abbotsford

“As the City of Abbotsford continues to expand and grow, having convenient, reliable and efficient public transit is becoming increasingly more important. The new Montrose Avenue Transit Exchange will certainly help connect residents and visitors with key destinations throughout Abbotsford, while supporting our city’s growth and commitment to sustainable and accessible transportation. We’re grateful for the partnership with the Province of BC and BC Transit in making this project a reality.”

Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO, BC Transit

“Providing modern shelters, accessible sidewalks and improved lighting are just a few of the amenities improving the customer experience for transit users, while also providing additional capacity for future service expansion to support the growing Fraser Valley Region. The newly opened Montrose Exchange better meets the needs of the growing Abbotsford community and I’m thankful for our funding partners at all levels of government for working together to complete this project.”