Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- December 19, 2024

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
PICKETT, Jayden
Age: 28
Height: 5’9” ft
Weight: 146lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault Peace Officer on Duty
Warrant in effect: December 17, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
WILLDEY, Connor
Age: 22
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 146lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Impaired Operations by Alcohol/Drugs
Warrant in effect: December 17, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack