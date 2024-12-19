Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- December 19, 2024

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

PICKETT, Jayden

Age: 28

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 146lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault Peace Officer on Duty

Warrant in effect: December 17, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

WILLDEY, Connor

Age: 22

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 146lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Impaired Operations by Alcohol/Drugs

Warrant in effect: December 17, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack