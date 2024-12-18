AbbyPD Nab Violent Offender with Weapons on a Routine Check

Abbotsford – Around 9:50PM Tuesday Night December 17, AbbyPD were conducting routine patrols in the 3300 block of Trethewey Street when they located a stolen vehicle.
Officers pinned the car in and arrested the driver, identified as 35-year-old Andrew Meeches, without incident.
A search of the vehicle noted a variety of weapons, including a firearm.
From AbbyPD: This is just another example of a violent offender out on Probation at the time of his arrest having no regard for court-ordered conditions.