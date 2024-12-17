UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP Diffuses Incident with Distraught Person

Chilliwack – On December 16,, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a distraught person with a weapon in the area of Berkley Avenue and Young Road, which resulted in a prolonged standoff.

To ensure public safety, surrounding residences were temporarily placed on lockdown, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) was called out to assist.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., the individual was taken into custody and although uninjured was transported to hospital for an assessment.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, and we are grateful this situation was resolved peacefully.” said Inspector Jeff Bowerman, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

The RCMP would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this incident.