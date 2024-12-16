High Streamflow Advisory – Tuesday and Wednesday December 17 and 18

Fraser Valley – The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a High Stream Flow Advisory beginning Tuesday morning through to Wednesday morning.

High stream flows and localized flooding are possible, particularly at lower elevations and in areas with poor drainage.

Residents are encouraged to:

Keep children and pets away from stream banks and watch for changing conditions, particularly if you live in low-lying areas or near waterways.

Riverbanks that look stable can be eroded beneath the surface, causing unstable ground that could collapse.

Please ensure your catch basins are clear of debris and leaves. If you notice your catch basins are clogged, please call the Operations Yard at 604-853-5485 or report through our City app.

For more information on what to do to prepare for heavy rainfall, please visit www.abbotsford.ca/weather/heavy-rainfall