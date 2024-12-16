2025 Ron James Tour – Ron James: Not Nearly Done Yet! – Surrey, Mission and Abbotsford – June 4, 5 and 9

Anmore Ontario/Fraser Valley (Shantero Productions) – Ron James: Not Nearly Done Yet! Coming to Select British Columbia Theatres

Tickets on Sale NOW! With twenty-five years spent barrelling down endless strips of asphalt from coast to coast, RON JAMES, our nation’s number one road warrior and newly-minted senior citizen, is “Not Nearly Done Yet!” With his trademark poetically-charged alliterative rants, performed with razor sharp timing, this award-winning comedian and best-selling author takes audiences on a marathon roller coaster ride in the language of laughs, charting a course through a politically polarized world out of whack. From the micro to macro, he tackles everything from the dating woes of Baby Boomers, embattled public health care, aging parents, food fads, exercise addiction, nostalgia, information overload, tropical vacations gone awry, New Age divas, homelessness crisis, climate change, corporate monopolies and gambling ads in hockey, to the rise of AI’s robot revolution. The comedian the Globe and Mail called, “a man of a million words and a million laughs”, contemplates what really matters most in a culture beset by runaway consumption… and it is us. The preservation of humanity’s humanity. “Everything else is just a spoiler on a Dodge Neon”.

Reserved seating tickets for Ron James – Not Nearly Done Yet! are $70.00 (plus tax, facility fees included, additional surcharges may apply), are on sale now and are available from the box offices listed below. Showtime is 7:30 pm. For more info, pics and comedy clips, visit www.shantero.com or www.ronjames.ca.



TOUR SCHEDULE: June 2

Sidney Mary Winspear Centre – Charlie White Theatre – Box Office: (250) 656-0275 June 3

Surrey Arts Centre, Main Stage – Box Office: (604) 501-5566 June 4

Mission Clark Theatre – Box Office: Vtix.com (888) 961-6111 June 5

Abbotsford Arts Centre – Chilliwack Cultural Centre Box Office: (604) 391-7469 June 9

Kamloops Sagebrush Theatre – Kamloops Live Box Office: (250) 374-5483