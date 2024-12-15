BREAKING – Canada Post and CUPW Negotiations: December 15 UPDATE – Mail Could Be Moving by Tuesday December 17

Ottawa (From Canada Postand CBC) On December 13, the Minister of Labour established a process with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to assess the likelihood of the parties reaching agreements by the end of 2024. If the CIRB considers this to be unlikely, it would order postal operations to resume and the terms of the existing collective agreements to be extended until May 22, 2025.

Late Sunday December 15, CBC was reporting that Canada Post says operations will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 17 after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered a return to work.

Canada Post says it has agreed with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers to implement a five per cent wage increase retroactive to the day after the collective agreements expired.

Details on the start-up plans will be made available at canadapost.ca when finalized.

Breaking: Canada Post has announced the Canadian Industrial Relations Board has ordered employees back to work and "postal operations will resume at 8 am local time" on Tuesday. — Ian Hanomansing (@ianhanomansing) December 16, 2024