Telus Cup Ceremonial Banner Raising – Sunday December 15 – Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Are Hosting Tournament in April 2025

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Thunderbirds are thrilled to announce the official host ceremony for the 2025 Telus Cup Championship, set for Sunday, December 15, at 12:00 p.m. at the Chilliwack Coliseum. The ceremony will feature remarks from Mayor Ken Popove and Chief David Jimmy as we kick off the celebration of this prestigious hockey event.

Following the ceremony, the Thunderbirds’ U18 team will take to the ice for an exciting matchup against the U18 Cariboo Cougars, offering attendees a sneak peek at the under-18 national hockey championship Host Team. The day will also include a community holiday celebration, featuring family-friendly activities such as face painting, relay races with Fitness Lab, and a Best Sign contest. Admission is free, although we welcome donations of non-perishable items to support our local food bank. Attendees can also look forward to door prizes and prizes for the best sign.

The Thunderbirds’ roster boasts exceptional talent, including WHL second-round pick Koltin Herfst, Vancouver Giants prospect Riley Charlton, and league-leading scorer Parker McDougal, among other highly regarded prospects. Fans can meet our U18 AAA team after the game for a 30-minute autograph session.

Following the U18 game, our U17 AAA team will take the ice at 3:00 p.m., followed by our U15 team at 5:45 p.m., with all teams available for autographs.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Telus Cup, which will take place from Sunday, April 21, to Sunday, April 27, 2025, featuring the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds as the host team competing against five regional champions from across Canada.

This event promises to engage and excite the entire community, setting the stage for an unforgettable national championship in April 2025.

For more information please reach out to Event Coordinator Chelsea Helm fraservalleythunderbirdssocial@gmail.com or Thunderbirds GM tbirdsgm@bcehl.net