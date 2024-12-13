Another Tough Day in the Alps for Cultus’ Reece Howden

Calgary(Alpine Canada) – India Sherret (Cranbrook, BC) stood on the top step of a World Cup podium for the second time in her career today winning the women’s FIS Ski Cross World Cup race in Val Thorens (FRA). In her 63rdWorld Cup start, Sherret won all her heats today for her sixth career podium.

In the second of back-to-back races in Val Thorens, today’s race started from a lower, reserve start because of high winds, making for a shorter course. Coming off yesterday’s season opening win, Marielle Thompson (Whistler, BC), followed-up with a third-place finish. Hannah Schmidt (Ottawa, ON) won today’s small final to finish fifth, while Abby McEwen (Edmonton, AB) finished 12th.

In the men’s race, Kevin Drury (Toronto, ON) raced to third place for back-to-back podiums in the seasons two opening races. This is Drury’s 95th World Cup start, his 15th podium and his first back-to-back podium since early 2020.

Other Canadian men in action today were Reece Howden (Chilliwack, BC) in ninth, Kris Mahler (Canmore, AB) 10th, Carson Cook (Edmonton, AB) 26th and Jared Schmidt (Ottawa, ON) in 31st.