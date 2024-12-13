Agassiz RCMP Arrest Suspect with Weapon

Agassiz – On Thursday afternoon December 12, Agassiz RCMP received a report of an assault near the downtown area of Agassiz. Responding frontline officers were able to quickly identify a male suspect. Information was also received that the suspect had taken off on foot, was in possession of a weapon, and had made threats to the police.

For the safety of the police and the residents in the area, a public safety noticed was issued and a nearby Elementary School was placed on “hold and secure”. Fortunately, the male suspect was located and arrested a short time later without incident. The male is being held in police custody, no information will be released on the charges he is facing. This was an isolated event and police do not believe there is any further risk to the public.

“We want to recognize the quick actions of the Agassiz RCMP frontline officers, as well as the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Section and RCMP officers from nearby jurisdictions, who were able to resolve this incident quickly and safely.” says Cpl. Carmen Kiener.