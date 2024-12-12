Mission Man Arrested After Assault on a Youth

Mission – A 38-year-old man was arrested on December 9, 2024 after reportedly assaulting a youth and threatening another man with a knife.

Mission RCMP were called to the intersection of 11 Avenue and Stave Lake Street at 2:40 pm on December 9, 2024 after a man reportedly pulled a 14-year-old boy down from a concrete barrier he was sitting on near the intersection. A passing motorist witnessed the assault and stopped to intervene. The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened both the youth and the witness, before putting the knife back into a sheath and walking away. Officers located and arrested the man without incident at a bus stop nearby. The investigation is in the early stages and there is no known motive for the alleged assault. The suspect and youth are not known to each other, and neither are believed to be associated to the nearby schools.

“This was certainly a frightening encounter for both the youth and the witness, and it’s fortunate that no one was hurt,” says Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. “ Witnesses also did a great job of keeping an eye on the suspect from a safe distance until police arrived, which helped in quickly taking him into custody.”

Justin Corey Ryan was held in custody and has since been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was subsequently released from court on a Release Order with numerous conditions, including ones prohibiting him from possessing knives or any kind of weapon.

Anyone else who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Mission RCMP, 604-826-7161. File 24-14821.