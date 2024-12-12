Inmate Death at Matsqui Institution – Sean Duffy

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On December 10, 2024, Sean Duffy, an inmate from Matsqui Institution, died while in custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 39 years old and had been serving a sentence of 3 years, 4 months, and 2 days since November 24, 2023.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

According to Black Press, Duffy was charged in Penticton, in two separate incidents including possession of firearms, a taser and assault of the Police Officer

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.