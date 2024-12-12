Skip to content

Inmate Death at Matsqui Institution – Sean Duffy

Home
Crime
Legal
Inmate Death at Matsqui Institution – Sean Duffy

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On December 10, 2024, Sean Duffy, an inmate from Matsqui Institution, died while in custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 39 years old and had been serving a sentence of 3 years, 4 months, and 2 days since November 24, 2023.
The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

According to Black Press, Duffy was charged in Penticton, in two separate incidents including possession of firearms, a taser and assault of the Police Officer
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts