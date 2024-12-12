Fraser Health Drug Alert December 12 – Multiple Samples in Different Colors and Textures, Containing Several Fentanyl Analogs

Surrey – Multiple samples in different colors and textures, containing several Fentanyl Analogs (including Carfentanil), Benzodiazepines, Veterinary Tranquilizers (Tranq), and Nitazenes (a group of potent opioids), were tested throughout the Fraser Health region.

This drug alert from Fraser Health was posted December 12, 2024.

ey messages for people who use substances:

Use less than you normally would

Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount

Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you

Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed

Know the signs of an opioid overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)

Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of a toxic drug event)

If you suspect the overdose is caused by a suspected/confirmed benzodiazepine, communicate this when help arrives

Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person starts breathing on their own or help arrives)

https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder

Drug Overdose Emergency Resources and Information

Drug overdose emergency information and resources are available online and will be updated regularly. For more information about the emergency and Fraser Health’s response, please visit the Harm reduction – Fraser Health Authority of our website or contact us at harmreduction@fraserhealth.ca.