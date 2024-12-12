Skip to content

Cultus’ Reece Howden Misses Podium in FIS Ski Cross World Cup Season Opener in Val Thorens

Calgary/Val Thorens – (Alpine Canada) –  Marielle Thompson (Whistler, BC), the defending Crystal Globe winner, started the new season with a win at Thursday December 12 FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Val Thorens (FRA) in the first of 17 races this season. This is Thompsons 68th World Cup podium and the 32-year-olds, 32nd win.

On the men’s side, Reece Howden (Chilliwack/Cultus Lake, BC) missed the podium by one spot in fourth place finish, Jared Schmidt (Ottawa, ON) was 20th, Gavin Rowell (Prince George, BC) 24th and Kris Mahler (Canmore, AB), 28th in his first race back from injury.

