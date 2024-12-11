David Swankey New Chilliwack School Board Chair

Chilliwack – Elections were held for positions within the Chilliwack School Board for the balance of the 2024-25 year. This was during the regular board meeting of December 10.

This on the heels of Trustee Heath Maahs stepping away to concentrate full time on her new duties as MLA for Chilliwack North.

David Swankey replaces Willow Reichelt as Board Chair.

Teri Westerby replaces Dr Carin Bondar as Vice Chair.

BCPSEA – BC Public School Employers Association Rep is Teri Westerby

BCSPEA Alternate is Richard Procee.

BCSTA BC School Trustee Association Rep is Margaret Reid.

BCSTA Alternate is Dr Carin Bondar.

All positions were by acclimation.

In a statement to FVN, Swankey wrote: I want to acknowledge and thank Trustee Reichelt and Trustee Bondar for their leadership and their contributions over the past two years. I’m grateful for the confidence of my colleagues, and look forward to supporting the work as board chair.

With Ms. Maahs stepping away from the Board, there will be a by-election in the new year.

The City of Chilliwack has allocated $100,000 to cover the cost of this election.

A Chief Electoral Officer must be hired first.

By-elections usually have an 80 day lead up to voting day.

The target seems to be a March by-election to replace Maahs.

DPAC Chair Katie Bartel has already announced that she will run for School Board.

Other names have been rumoured but as of air time, none others are confirmed.

Lost in the drama was an impressive presentation from the media and journalism students of G W Graham. They recently did the broadcast of the Rotary Christmas Parade.

More to Come.