CUPW Successfully Challenged Temporary Layoff Notices from Canada Post

Ottawa – In a media release from the Postal Workers Union, who have been on strike for four weeks:

On December 11, CUPW successfully challenged the temporary layoff notices that Canada Post issued to approximately 328 striking CUPW members in November 2024.

With the assistance of the Canada Industrial Relations Board, CUPW and Canada Post reached a mediated settlement that requires Canada Post to immediately notify the affected members that they are not on a temporary layoff. Some of these members were informed on November 15, 2024 – the first day of the national general strike – that they were laid off effective the next day. CUPW viewed Canada Post’s unprecedented move of laying off hundreds of striking postal workers as a blatant intimidation tactic and a serious violation of the Canada Labour Code and the fundamental right of workers to strike as enshrined under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Canada Post has also agreed to not issue layoff notices for the duration of the four week old national general strike.

This settlement provides immediate relief to the impacted members and avoids a lengthy hearing before the CIRB. CUPW sees this settlement as an important victory for workers’ rights.