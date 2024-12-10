Parole Violator Clayton Eheler Arrested by Chilliwack RCMP

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section, with the assistance of the BC Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, has arrested Clayton Eheler who was found breaching the conditions of his parole. Eheler, a 42-year-old male from Chilliwack, was safely taken into custody on December 6, 2024 after discovery of evidence that he had been violating his Long-Term Supervision Order.

Eheler, originally convicted of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in 2023, served 10 months in custody prior to being released in July 2024 on a Long-Term Supervision Order. Specific conditions were related to this order, including not to associate with anyone believed to be involved in criminal activity.

Investigators first came across information to suggest Eheler was breaching this condition in July 2024. A brief and timely investigation confirmed a breach had occurred, resulting in Eheler’s arrest. Eheler is currently being held in custody for Breach of Long-Term Supervision contrary to section 753.3 of the Criminal Code. A review is underway to determine whether or not his parole will be revoked.