CUPW Presents New Proposals to Canada Post – Canada Post Responds

Toronto/Ottawa -Negotiations Update: CUPW Presents New Proposals to Canada Post – From the CUPW Website – On Monday afternoon, December 9, the Urban and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers Negotiations Committees (CUPW) met directly with Canada Post to present revised proposals in response to the Corporation’s latest proposals.

With our nationwide strike now in its 4th week, we have waited far too long for Canada Post to bargain in good faith. True progress requires meaningful engagement, not surface-level proposals, or new demands that derail progress.

Our latest proposals include member demands – forwarded from our Locals across the country and voted on by each bargaining unit – that address the issues postal workers need resolved so that we can all get back to work. None of us want to be on the picket line, but we cannot continue with management steamrolling workers with random ideas they have to change work rules and impact our safety. We call on Canada Post to seriously consider our proposals and recognize that they reflect the value of its workforce.

CombinedDemands

• Wage increases: 9%, 4%, 3%, 3% • Cost of Living Allowance • 10 medical days in addition to the 7 personal days in the collective agreement • Increase short-term disability payments to 80% of regular wages • Improved rights for Temporary Workers and OCREs

RSMC Offer

• All hours worked over the assessed time paid daily at appropriate rate • Maximize and maintain 8-hour routes whenever possible • Standard processes to cover all absences • Improved job security rights • Corporate vehicles for routes with 200+ RMBs and on routes with $2,500 or less in yearly vehicle expenses

UrbanOffer

• No SSD on foot routes • Minimum 20-hour schedule for all part-time employees • Improved protections against technological change • Improved staffing in Group 1, including more full-time • Improved ratio for relief complement • Vehicle mechanic (VHE9) apprenticeship program • No contracting out of bargaining unit work • Job Security

From Canada Post on December 9:

Canada Post has received the latest offers from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and is extremely disappointed that their intent appears to be to widen the gap in negotiations, rather than close it.

We are conducting a full review of the offers for the Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers) bargaining units and will share more information as soon as possible. However, we don’t want to provide false hope to impacted employees, small businesses, charities and northern communities that were hoping for a speedy resolution. In the last few weeks, Canada Post has made several important moves to close the gap and reach negotiated agreements, but the union has reverted to their previous positions or increased their demands.

Our core business is delivery. While postal services around the world are working constructively to evolve their delivery approach to respond to changing customer needs, CUPW’s demands reinforce the status quo and add significant and unsustainable long-term fixed costs. One example is continuing to demand the contracting in of all services, making our facility cleaning staff and other contracted support services permanent Canada Post employees.

Our deteriorating financial situation

Canada Post is at a critical juncture in its history. With financial pressures mounting and now accelerating with CUPW’s ongoing strike, our long-standing role as a vital, publicly owned national infrastructure for Canadians and Canadian businesses is under significant threat.

Canada Post will record another significant loss in 2024, the seventh consecutive annual loss for the Corporation. Since 2018, Canada Post has lost more than $3 billion.

A fair approach focused on our future

Our approach throughout negotiations has been fair, balanced and straightforward, bringing much-needed flexibility to our delivery model to improve service for Canadians and grow our parcel business, while protecting and valuing the people who provide that service.

While the specifics of what we’ve offered remain in the confidential process, our focus has remained on the following:

Focused on the needs of our customers:

Changes to our mail-based delivery model that would allow for affordable and reliable weekend delivery and other improvements.

Maintaining our largely full-time delivery workforce while creating weekend part-time positions – providing benefits, guaranteed hours and opportunities for temporary employees.

Focused on providing good jobs for our people, building on what they already have:

(further details in attached backgrounder)