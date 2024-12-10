AbbyPD Warning of Taxi Scam – Also Hitting the Lower Mainland

Abbotsford – On their social media, AbbyPD posted about a new scam.

Last week, a black Hyundai Elantra with a taxi sign on the roof was seen in our community.

Two males were associated with the taxi, with one male pretending to be a customer struggling to pay his fare. He would approach several people within larger parking lots, claiming he needed help to cover the outstanding amount.

When some individuals agreed to assist and handed over their debit or credit cards, the vehicle’s occupants covertly swapped out their cards.

Both suspects are men and are believed to be in their early twenties.

Similar incidents are occurring throughout the lower mainland.

AbbyPD is warning the public to be aware of this scam and report any suspicious activity.

Investigators believe this taxi to be fraudulent and not associated with any reputable company.