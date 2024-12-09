Led Zepagain Returns to Chilliwack – Tuesday, March 25 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (with files from RockItBoy Entertainment) – Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents LED ZEPAGAIN – A TRIBUTE TO LED ZEPPELIN Tuesday, March 25 at the Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The last time they played n Chilliwack was pre-Covid in 2019.

Celebrating 33 years, Sony recording artists, LED ZEPAGAIN is the longest-standing tribute to “the world’s greatest band”, replicating the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience. From the high-energy electric classics to the beautiful acoustic works, you will be mesmerized as LED ZEPAGAIN resurrects Page’s soaring guitar leads, Jones’ brilliant keyboard passages, Bonham’s trademark pounding rhythms and the signature Robert Plant vocals. As you experience immortal classics “Stairway to Heaven”, “Immigrant Song”, “Whole Lotta Love” “Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “Black Dog”, you’ll understand why LED ZEPAGAIN has become highly regarded as the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin in the world today.

With well over a million downloads on iTunes to their credit, Led Zepagain’s popularity has also seeped into pop culture by having been mentioned on the network TV shows “The Gilmore Girls”, “Chicago Fire” and “Bad Judge”!

Led Zepagain was honored to have been featured on AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2014 and were asked to come back for an encore performance in March of 2017 to perform the iconic Led Zeppelin “lV” album in its entirety.

LED ZEPAGAIN regularly performs to packed houses all over the world. From the sound, the look, and the vintage equipment, Led Zepagain will be the closest thing that you will ever see to a live Led Zeppelin performance! Come on out and see what Jimmy Page was talking about.

For more about LED ZEPAGAIN please visit zepagain.com.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://rockitboy.com/…/led-zepagain-the-most…/