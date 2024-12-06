Former Chilliwack MLA Coulter Hospitalized for “Serious Medical Emergency”

Vancouver/Chilliwack – (With files from CityNews1130/Canadian Press) – Former Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter, and now the incoming Provincial Director for the B.C. NDP, is in an undisclosed hospital after experiencing a serious medical emergency.

The outgoing Provincial Director, Heather Stoutenberg, made the announcement in a December 6 statement:

We have learned that Dan Coulter has experienced a serious medical emergency and is currently in hospital. We’re asking everyone to keep Dan in their thoughts and send him love and support. Dan’s family is asking for privacy as many are traveling from afar to be with him. We do not have further information at this time. To the larger BC NDP family that has been through a lot lately, I’m encouraging everyone to take care of yourselves and each other.

There is speculation that it may be a cardiac issue although that has not been confirmed.

Coulter lost the October 2025 Provincial election in the new riding of Chilliwack North, to Conservative Heather Maahs.

Both Coulter and Maahs served together at one time, on the Chilliwack School Board. Coulter was Board Chair.

Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon told FVN: Out of respect for the family’s privacy I cannot comment other than to say my thoughts and prayers are with Dan and all those who love him at this very difficult time. I am certain the community joins me in sending strength to our friend.

More to come.