2025 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival – July 26

Harrison – The sun’s calling; get set to come back to Harrison Lake in 2025 on July 26, as the Harrison Dragon Boat Festival returns.

Join over 60 teams for the perfect summer lake day, and soak in the sun on the beach as non-stop dragon boat racing returns to the Fraser Valley.



Sign up now, and enjoy 10% off registration rates at register.dragonboatbc.ca during the early bird period.

Head to harrisondragonboat.com for more info.



Presented in partnership between Fraser Valley Paddling Club and Dragon Boat BC.