UPDATE – SENTENCED – Chilliwack RCMP Spring 2022 Raid Continued To Bring in Drugs and Guns

Chilliwack – DECEMBER 2024 UPDATE – On November 27, 2024, Alan Boyarski was sentenced to 12 years, 10 years and 76 days after time served, after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and multiple firearms offences.

Background:

On June 21, 2022, Chilliwack RCMP arrested two Chilliwack men for drug trafficking related charges. These arrests led to two search warrants and the seizure of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, a large quantity of cash, a loaded handgun, ammunition, silencers, and additional firearms.

As part of this investigation, police executed search warrants at residences located in the 8100 block of Young road and the 9000 block of Garden Drive in Chilliwack. During these search warrants, police seized large quantities of suspected drugs, drug packaging, scales, and cash in addition, firearms including two handguns and four long guns.

On March 14, 2023, Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section executed two search warrants as part of a complex drug trafficking investigation. These warrants, pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, were executed at a residence located in the 9000 block of Garden Drive as well as a storage locker on Industrial Way in Chilliwack. See original release (file # 2022-35360).

Following the June 2022 arrests and seizures, police continued to gather evidence of continued offences involving the same individuals. As a result, additional search warrants were executed at the same Garden Drive residence and the same 44-year-old man and 33-year-old female were once again arrested. See original release (file #2023-24343).

Update:

On November 27, 2024, Alan Boyarski plead guilty and was convicted of the following:

Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking;

Five counts of Firearms related Offenses.

This conviction is a direct result of the commitment of the Chilliwack Drugs and Organized Crime Unit to combat organized crime and drug trafficking in our community, states Inspector Jeff Bowerman of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. We will continue to target those individuals who traffic illegal drugs and firearms to protect the safety of our community.”

Anyone with information regarding organized crime or drug trafficking is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section at 604-792-4611.

OCTOBER 2024 ORIGINAL STORY – An ongoing investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section has resulted in further arrests and the seizure of even more drugs and firearms from a Chilliwack residence.

Background:

In the spring of 2022, the Chilliwack RCMP’s Drug Section conducted a search of a vehicle and a residence which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of various drugs, including suspected cocaine and fentanyl as well as a loaded firearm see original release (file # 2022-13435).

Update:

Following the June 2022 arrests and seizures, police continued to gather evidence of continued offences involving the same individuals. As a result, additional search warrants were executed at the same Garden Drive residence and the same 44-year-old man and 33-year-old female were once again arrested.

The search warrants executed in March and June 2023 resulted in the seizure of:

A large quantity of cash

Bulk quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine

2 long guns, 2 hand guns with associated ammunition

2 bullet proof vests

Drug trafficking paraphernalia including drug scales and packaging

As a result of this complex and prolonged investigation, 44-year-old Alan Boyarski of Chilliwack is facing three additional counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. 33-year-old Karly Bonnet of Chilliwack faces three more counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as one count of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and one count of possessing a firearm with serial number altered or removed.

Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section remains committed to disrupting illegal drug trafficking in our community. These offences occurred almost exactly one year to the day of the 2022 arrests and seizures. These offenders now face multiple counts of drug trafficking and the search warrants have allowed us to take guns and drugs off of our city’s streets, says Inspector Jeff Bowerman of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. Thanks to the hard work and continued efforts of our Drug Unit, we were able to take illegal guns and drugs off the streets.

Anyone with information regarding organized crime or drug trafficking, is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section at (604) 792-4611. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).